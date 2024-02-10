Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $38,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,680.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,665.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2,585.60. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $2,855.21. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $27.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,858.35.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

