Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Raised by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $152.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.13 and its 200-day moving average is $143.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $152.93.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

