Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,800 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.8% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $94,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $101.77 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.