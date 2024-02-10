Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 420.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 30,605 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $799,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.84.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.60. 2,929,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,561,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.19. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $64.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

