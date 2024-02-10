Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after buying an additional 4,774,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $658,370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 153.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,698,000 after buying an additional 2,236,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $304,180,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after buying an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.62.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.86. 1,678,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $190.44. The firm has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,666 shares of company stock worth $9,033,380 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

