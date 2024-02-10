Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 197,063 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 602,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,063 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $24,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 130.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after buying an additional 99,371 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Citigroup by 47.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,558 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.62.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.6 %

Citigroup stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.99. The stock had a trading volume of 13,843,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,444,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $103.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $57.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average of $45.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

