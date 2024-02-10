Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,749 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 31,663 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $23,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,000,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,668,226. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $90.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.04. The company has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.50.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

