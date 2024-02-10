Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $64,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,025.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $981.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $954.42. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $795.74 and a 52 week high of $1,074.04. The company has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,056.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $684,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $6,582,124 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

