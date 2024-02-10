Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,869 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.4 %

COP traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.16. 5,974,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,174,754. The stock has a market cap of $131.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.55.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.