Homestead Advisers Corp Sells 121,127 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Homestead Advisers Corp trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,127 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 3.1% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $111,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.08. 3,502,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,144,377. The company has a market capitalization of $313.34 billion, a PE ratio of 63.75, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.