Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,783 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of T opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.64. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.