S&CO Inc. Invests $241,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in AbbVie by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 171,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,590,000 after acquiring an additional 34,964 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in AbbVie by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,209,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,283,000 after acquiring an additional 363,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.47.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.08. 3,502,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,144,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.86 and a 200-day moving average of $151.17.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

