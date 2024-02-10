Phillips Financial Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Phillips Financial Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $687,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $763.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.81.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $740.16. 2,833,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,298,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $702.64 billion, a PE ratio of 127.61, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $620.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $580.17. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $745.70.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 50.78%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.93%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

