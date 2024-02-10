iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Betterment LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Betterment LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,229,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,358 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.7% of Betterment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $867,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,120,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,827,847. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.12.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

