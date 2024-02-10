Betterment LLC Buys 228,509 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,509 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 4.4% of Betterment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Betterment LLC owned approximately 9.15% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $1,400,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.19. The company had a trading volume of 370,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,957. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $146.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

