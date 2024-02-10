Boston Financial Mangement LLC Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,013 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 144.4% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Intuit by 95.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuit from $610.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.67.

Shares of INTU traded up $5.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $658.16. 1,005,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,230. The company has a market capitalization of $184.22 billion, a PE ratio of 71.93, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $615.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $555.05. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $384.05 and a one year high of $662.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

