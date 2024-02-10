Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 42,131 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $23,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $45,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,702. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.33 and a 200-day moving average of $213.07. The stock has a market cap of $127.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.04.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

