Blair William & Co. IL Raises Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.12% of W.W. Grainger worth $41,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWW opened at $959.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $625.97 and a 12 month high of $978.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $852.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $771.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,311. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $842.22.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

