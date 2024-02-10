Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $8,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,522,000. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Cintas by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 332,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,813,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 190,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,554,000 after acquiring an additional 15,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.57.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $618.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $626.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $588.57 and its 200-day moving average is $536.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.