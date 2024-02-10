Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Position Trimmed by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,031 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.14% of Otis Worldwide worth $46,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 141.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $91.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $92.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.57 and its 200-day moving average is $84.89.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

