Concentric Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.4% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,126,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,930,414,000 after purchasing an additional 254,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,226,390,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,615,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,497,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $101.77 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The company has a market capitalization of $403.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.