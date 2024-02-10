Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,510 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Raymond James lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.15.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 2.7 %

PANW stock traded up $9.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $376.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,500,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,756. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $317.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.01. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.81 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $118.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.15, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $2,673,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,017,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $119,134,439. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

