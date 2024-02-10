The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 226,808 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Allstate worth $16,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Allstate by 8.7% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,104,000. Markel Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 141,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Trading Down 1.1 %

ALL opened at $160.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.21. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $168.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.36) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -287.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Allstate

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.