Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,814 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $35,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD opened at $227.22 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $257.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

