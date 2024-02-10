State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $15.48 Million Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,984 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $15,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.33. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

