Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Invests $38,000 in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $502,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $23,713,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 61.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 30,301 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 74.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 41,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 99,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GEHC shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GEHC stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion and a PE ratio of 26.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.33.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.