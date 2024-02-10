Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,082 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $267,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,757,361,000 after purchasing an additional 966,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,143,813 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $234,116,000 after purchasing an additional 556,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock opened at $233.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.01. The stock has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $238.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.08.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

