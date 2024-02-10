Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases 6,000 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,363,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,263,000 after purchasing an additional 208,026 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS opened at $85.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $140.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $879,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,562,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $879,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,490 shares in the company, valued at $27,562,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,500 shares of company stock worth $7,095,265 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.