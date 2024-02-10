Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 313.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of Biogen by 128.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.17.

Biogen Price Performance

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $240.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.86 and a 52-week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

