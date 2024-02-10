Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys Shares of 2,846 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $105.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.52. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $109.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.74%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.