Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,962,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,718,427,000 after acquiring an additional 866,600 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,366,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,459,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,221,386,000 after buying an additional 559,056 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,183,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,030,327,000 after buying an additional 502,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Danaher Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of DHR traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,538,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,830. The company has a market cap of $179.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $249.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.21 and a 200 day moving average of $231.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 15.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

