Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 6,870 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 6.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.8% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 22.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $262,924.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,598,852.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $262,924.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,598,852.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,534 shares of company stock worth $43,800,343. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock opened at $282.30 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.08 and a fifty-two week high of $284.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.57. The company has a market capitalization of $87.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.83.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

