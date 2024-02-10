Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $507,000 Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,538,000 after purchasing an additional 367,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $961,574,000 after purchasing an additional 45,487 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 260.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,404,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $661,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.95.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $522.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

