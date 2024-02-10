Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 121,395 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 121,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $11,365,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at $11,908,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at $436,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 33.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 49,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 19,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM opened at $92.90 on Friday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $115.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.29 and a 200-day moving average of $99.72.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.51%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

