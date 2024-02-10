State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 409,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $26,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 348.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $32,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IR. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IR stock opened at $85.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.20. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.84 and a 1-year high of $86.51.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

