Innovis Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,982 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Innovis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.0% of Innovis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Innovis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of XOM opened at $101.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.75 and a 200 day moving average of $106.35. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The firm has a market cap of $403.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. TD Cowen raised Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

