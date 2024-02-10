Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.220-1.260 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.3 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.300-5.450 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.06.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.20. 3,497,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,033,111. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.13. The firm has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $105.71.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 779.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 33,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 30,115 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

