Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 234 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 987 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Netflix were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

Netflix Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $561.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $500.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $579.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.37, for a total transaction of $319,434.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 199,034 shares of company stock worth $105,092,630. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

