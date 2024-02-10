UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 411 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $518.22. 2,715,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,824,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $525.36 and its 200 day moving average is $517.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 EPS for the current year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

