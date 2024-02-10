State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $35.62 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,180 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of W.W. Grainger worth $35,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 14.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 89.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $842.22.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,311. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $959.01 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $625.97 and a 12-month high of $978.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $852.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $771.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

