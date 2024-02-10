CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Position Cut by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $57,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in CME Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in CME Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,746.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,746.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,103 shares of company stock worth $3,971,672 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CME. Barclays cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CME Group

CME Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CME stock opened at $205.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $174.01 and a one year high of $223.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.51%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.