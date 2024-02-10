Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Invests $50,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $337.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $313.43 and a 200-day moving average of $293.37. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $224.00 and a one year high of $338.17. The company has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

