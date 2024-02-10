State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,466 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,466 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Allstate worth $16,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Allstate by 155.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Allstate by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 354,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,257 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,131,000 after acquiring an additional 36,864 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 99.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 24,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALL. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.88.

Allstate Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE ALL opened at $160.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $168.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.21.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -287.10%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

