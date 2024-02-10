Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Holdings Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,928 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $17,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after purchasing an additional 104,140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEL stock opened at $58.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.73 and a fifty-two week high of $71.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.40.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.80%.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

