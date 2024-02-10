Boston Financial Mangement LLC Grows Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,198,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,134. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.40. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

