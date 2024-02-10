S&CO Inc. Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 86.2% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,512,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,490,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.58. 8,003,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,871,400. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $79.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $116.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

