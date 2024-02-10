Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock Holdings Lessened by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp lowered its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 547,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Hess comprises 2.3% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Homestead Advisers Corp owned about 0.18% of Hess worth $83,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HES. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth about $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

HES stock traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,570,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,199. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.28. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $113.82 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.43.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.71.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

