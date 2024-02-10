Homestead Advisers Corp Sells 94,300 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Homestead Advisers Corp reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 915,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 94,300 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.4% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $120,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,846. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,974 shares of company stock worth $19,427,217. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.22. 21,877,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,141,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

