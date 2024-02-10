Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.13. 850,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,697. The company has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $216.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.13.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.