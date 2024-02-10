Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.800-4.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Black Hills also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.80-4.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BKH traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $51.62. 781,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,079. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.08.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

BKH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Black Hills from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Hills has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 11.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 4.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after acquiring an additional 50,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

